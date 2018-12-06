CNN offices evacuated over bomb threat during Don Lemon show, before being allowed to return

CNN’s New York offices were evacuated on Thursday night before employees were allowed to return.

CNN communications tweeted that a bomb threat was phoned into the company’s New York office, which the NYPD is investigating.

There has been a bomb threat phoned into the CNN offices in NY. Employees have been evacuated and the NYPD is investigating. More info to follow as it becomes available. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 7, 2018

Chief media correspondent Brian Stelter tweeted that CNN was airing taped programming due to the threat.

And network host Don Lemon tweeted that the offices were evacuated in the middle of his live show, which was taken off the air.

The NYPD later gave the all clear for employees to go back to work.

Update: NYPD has given the all clear for employees to return to the building at CNN Headquarters in NY. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 7, 2018

We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned. #cnn #nypd — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 7, 2018

Brian Stelter also tweeted that CNN is airing taped programming due to the threat. CNN also reported on its own site that its New York studios had been evacuated due to a phoned bomb threat.

According to CNN, fire alarm bells rang inside the newsroom shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The NYPD tweeted Thursday evening that West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed due to “a police investigation.”

Due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/856GaNYAFO — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 7, 2018

The NYPD also confirmed the threat to CBS Thursday evening.

Staffers were evacuated and Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight was taken off air.

This story is developing. More details will be added as they become available.