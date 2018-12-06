CNN offices evacuated over bomb threat during Don Lemon show, before being allowed to return
CNN’s New York offices were evacuated on Thursday night before employees were allowed to return.
CNN communications tweeted that a bomb threat was phoned into the company’s New York office, which the NYPD is investigating.
Chief media correspondent Brian Stelter tweeted that CNN was airing taped programming due to the threat.
And network host Don Lemon tweeted that the offices were evacuated in the middle of his live show, which was taken off the air.
The NYPD later gave the all clear for employees to go back to work.
According to CNN, fire alarm bells rang inside the newsroom shortly after 10:30 p.m.
The NYPD tweeted Thursday evening that West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed due to “a police investigation.”
The NYPD also confirmed the threat to CBS Thursday evening.
Staffers were evacuated and Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight was taken off air.
This story is developing. More details will be added as they become available.
