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Calgary high school football community comes together to support sidelined player

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 11:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Football fundraiser supporting Calgary teen tackling cancer'
Football fundraiser supporting Calgary teen tackling cancer
Calgary's high school football community is coming together to support one of its players sidelined with cancer. Meghan Cobb has more.
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Football has been at the centre of Kane Hart’s life for the past six years. The sport serves as both a physical and mental health outlet, giving him a community he’s relied upon more than he could have imagined.

“We sweat together, we bleed together, we cry together, it’s been an emotional journey through football,” says Kane.

That emotional journey became more difficult in February when the 17-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma, sidelining him from the sport he loves. But the community he built hasn’t gone away.

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On Friday night, as teams hit the field at Shouldice Park, all proceeds from sales at the concession, Birdie, will go to Kane’s family. The fundraiser started as a small, parking lot barbecue, but when the organizer couldn’t get the necessary permit, Birdie owner Rohan Wadhwani offered his kitchen before he had even met Kane.

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“It’s a hard thing for any family to go through and I thought if my family was going through this, I would want the community to step up and help us out,” explains Wadhwani.

“I think it’s a very Calgarian trait to have, that you step up and help out in the community as, and when, needed.”

Spolumbo’s Italian Deli has donated hamburgers and hot dogs to help feed the hundreds of people expected to show up. And while the family is overwhelmed with the show for support, for Kane it’s about more than covering the cost of his treatment.

“I know it’s for me, but it’s not about me. It’s raising awareness for other kids with lymphoma or other kinds of cancer,” says Kane.

“I want other families to know there is support out there for them, even if they don’t see it.”

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