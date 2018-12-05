Police investigating after bomb threat forces Canada post building in North Bay to evacuate

Police are investigating after a bomb threat phoned into a call centre in North Bay forced a Canada Post distribution centre to evacuate Tuesday evening.

According to North Bay police, on Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m., officers received a report that a phone call had been received at a call centre in North Bay.

Officers say the caller indicated a parcel containing explosives was in a Canada Post distribution centre.

According to police, the Canada Post building on Worthington Street was evacuated as a precaution.

Police say once officers deemed the area safe, employees were allowed back into the building.

Officers say the contents of the threat were “time sensitive,” and there is no information to suggest there is a safety concern at this time.

In an email response to Global News, Canada Post confirmed the distribution centre in North Bay was evacuated as a precaution, however, they declined to comment further as the incident is now a police matter.

According to police, officers are now working with Canada Post security and other law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-497-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).