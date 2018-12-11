Bomb threat at Facebook headquarters forces evacuations of a ‘few’ buildings
Numerous buildings have been evacuated at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. following a bomb threat, reports said Tuesday night.
Menlo Park police said that they were investigating a bomb threat in the 200-block of Jefferson Drive/Constitution Drive at about 5 p.m.
Coverage of Facebook on Globalnews.ca:
They later updated to say that the bomb unit was on scene and that police were going through a building.
A “few” buildings were evacuated as the bomb threat was investigated, BBC’s Silicon Valley reporter Dave Lee tweeted.
The bomb threat was called into the New York Police Department (NYPD) before the information was sent to police in Menlo Park, CBS San Francisco reported.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.