Bomb threat at Facebook headquarters forces evacuations of a ‘few’ buildings

Numerous buildings have been evacuated at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. following a bomb threat, reports said Tuesday night.

Menlo Park police said that they were investigating a bomb threat in the 200-block of Jefferson Drive/Constitution Drive at about 5 p.m.

They later updated to say that the bomb unit was on scene and that police were going through a building.

A “few” buildings were evacuated as the bomb threat was investigated, BBC’s Silicon Valley reporter Dave Lee tweeted.

Facebook has told me a "few" buildings have been evacuated while the bomb threat is investigated, but that everyone is safe. — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) December 12, 2018

The bomb threat was called into the New York Police Department (NYPD) before the information was sent to police in Menlo Park, CBS San Francisco reported.