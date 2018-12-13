Dozens of bomb threats reported across Canada, U.S.

Authorities are investigating a series of bomb threats in Canada and the United States, but thus far, no police force has said that the threats are credible.

Threats were reported in several parts of Canada, including Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Penticton, Vernon, Toronto, Kamloops and Winnipeg.

Police departments in several Canadian and U.S. cities said on Twitter that the threats include a demand for payment in bitcoin currency. Several police services have warned members of the public not to offer these payments.

The unfounded e-mail threat to local business and individuals is demanding a bit coin payment. If you have been the recipient of such an e-mail threat, please do not respond to the bit coin demand. Please make a report with the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.#ottnews https://t.co/LKR6qC5dlr — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 13, 2018

In Toronto, police reported that there was a threat at King subway station, and it had been evacuated.

Calgary Police received multiple threats Thursday afternoon, but said they did not believe any were credible.

We are currently responding to multiple bomb threats across #YYC. At this time we don't have any reason to believe they are credible. However, out of an abundance of caution we are treating each as if it is real. We are also aware of similar events occurring across the continent. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 13, 2018

In Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops, RCMP said bomb threats were sent to car dealerships. Police said they believe the threats are unsubstantiated.

We have responded to several email bomb threats, similar to those experienced across the nation today. The unfounded email threats have demanded a bitcoin payment. If you have received such a threat, don’t respond to the bitcoin demand. Pls report by calling 905-878-5511. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) December 13, 2018

In Ottawa, an official with the Parliamentary Protective Service told Global News they are constantly monitoring “threats domestically and abroad,” but could not comment on specifics when asked whether any threats have been received.

“Parliamentary Protective Service continuously monitors threats domestically and abroad, and we adjust our security posture on Parliament Hill and within the Parliamentary Precinct accordingly,” a statement read.

The RCMP’s National Division has not yet issued a statement on the threats.

Threats in the U.S.

South of the border, the FBI is currently investigating the wave of threats, and says it’s unclear whether the threats are connected.

The threats targeted areas in San Francisco, Penn State University, the University of Washington, among several local businesses.

The New York Police Department said in a Twitter message that it does not consider the threats to be credible at this time.

Multiple U.S. law enforcement sources told Reuters that no actual explosives had surfaced in connection with any of the threats within the first hour of the scare.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

