Calgary police say no reason to believe slew of bomb threats credible amid slew of calls across North America

At least 15 locations across the city of Calgary were targeted on Thursday afternoon in what appeared to be a mass bomb threat situation that spanned North America.

Calgary police said as of 1:45 p.m., more than a dozen random locations had been the targets of bomb threats.

Officers and police vehicles could be seen outside the Calgary Tower as of 2 p.m.

We are currently responding to multiple bomb threats across #YYC. At this time we don't have any reason to believe they are credible. However, out of an abundance of caution we are treating each as if it is real. We are also aware of similar events occurring across the continent. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 13, 2018

As of 2:30 p.m. police said there were no road closures related to the threats.

In a tweet, CPS said there was no reason to believe the threats were credible, but the force was responding to each as if they were real out of an abundance of caution. Specific locations were not released for safety reasons, police said.

“Similar threats are being received across the continent and are believed to be connected,” CPS said in a release.

“The threats are being received by email and they have been sent to various locations throughout the morning.”

Police said as of 1:40 p.m., no high-profile locations had been targeted, as most bomb threats were called at what appeared to be random businesses across the city.

In another tweet, police assured Calgarians that wait times for emergency calls wouldn’t be impacted, but response time to some calls may be delayed.

Similar threats were reported in Toronto and Penticton, B.C.

Businesses and schools across the U.S. were evacuated because of a bomb threat hoax, as authorities reported bomb threats being sent to dozens of schools and businesses.

Officials in Atlanta, New Orleans, Palm Beach County, Idaho and Anchorage, Alaska, said businesses received emailed bomb threats Thursday that were part of what they believed to be a nationwide hoax. None of those threats were considered credible.

Police in New York said recipients were being told to send money and that authorities didn’t consider the threats to be credible.

Police are working with the FBI to investigate every threat.

