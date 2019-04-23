Kingston teen suspected of terrorist activity arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions

The Kingston teen facing numerous terrorism charges was arrested over the weekend for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.

The youth was released from custody on April 3 after a three-day bail hearing.

The justice of the peace denied the youth’s bail originally, but the teen was released on a special condition reserved for youths to two responsible persons.

A responsible person release differs from a regular release to a surety since the responsible person could face jail time if the teen does not abide by the conditions of his release.

The teen was released on April 3 with the following conditions:

The youth will be required to wear a GPS system ankle bracelet that will be installed and monitored by the RCMP;

The youth must attend court when required;

The youth must be with at least one of the responsible persons at all times;

The youth must not be in possession of any electronic communication devices that can access the internet;

The youth must not have any computer, smartphone, tablet or any such device capable of accessing the internet;

The youth must not be in possession of weapons of any kind;

The youth must not have possession of explosive devices or anything that could cause bodily harm or threaten any person;

The youth must make himself amenable to follow the rules of the residence of the responsible person;

He must participate in educational programming arranged by the responsible person;

The youth must remain in the province of Ontario at all times;

The youth must refrain from any communication with Hussam Alzahabi;

The youth may only access the internet for educational purposes on prior consent from police;

The youth must not be in possession of a passport.

It is currently unclear which of these conditions he is accused of breaking.

He was originally arrested on Jan. 24 during RCMP raids in the city for allegedly facilitating terrorist activity and counselling someone to plant a bomb.

Since his arrest, he was handed three more charges — two federal charges for allegedly possessing explosive materials and for taking action to cause an explosion, as well as a provincial charge for allegedly uttering threats.

Just over a week after the youth was released, the Crown asked a Youth Court judge for a new bail hearing.

The judge had delayed the decision on the Crown’s request for several weeks, but since the youth has been charged again, according to Simon Borys, the youth’s defence counsel, a new bail hearing will automatically take place.

—This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.