Kingston teen suspected of terrorist activity arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions

The Kingston teen facing numerous terrorism charges was arrested over the weekend for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.
The youth was released from custody on April 3 after a three-day bail hearing.
The justice of the peace denied the youth’s bail originally, but the teen was released on a special condition reserved for youths to two responsible persons.
A responsible person release differs from a regular release to a surety since the responsible person could face jail time if the teen does not abide by the conditions of his release.
The teen was released on April 3 with the following conditions:
It is currently unclear which of these conditions he is accused of breaking.
He was originally arrested on Jan. 24 during RCMP raids in the city for allegedly facilitating terrorist activity and counselling someone to plant a bomb.
Since his arrest, he was handed three more charges — two federal charges for allegedly possessing explosive materials and for taking action to cause an explosion, as well as a provincial charge for allegedly uttering threats.
Just over a week after the youth was released, the Crown asked a Youth Court judge for a new bail hearing.
The judge had delayed the decision on the Crown’s request for several weeks, but since the youth has been charged again, according to Simon Borys, the youth’s defence counsel, a new bail hearing will automatically take place.
