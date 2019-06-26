Charges pending in Woolwich crash involving garbage truck

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending following Tuesday’s crash in Woolwich that sent a 17-year-old to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Northfield Drive and Sawmill Road.

Police said two cars and a garbage truck collided within the intersection.

A 17-year-old girl from Waterloo, who was the passenger in one of the cars, was extricated and airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

The 18-year-old driver was also taken to hospital, but her injuries are considered minor.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not hurt.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the police investigation. Charges are pending, but police didn’t specify against which driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

UPDATE: all roads in the area of Sawmill Road and Northfield Drive in Waterloo have been reopened. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/WRJJku82Ne — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 25, 2019