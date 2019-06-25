SIU closes file after man punches Kitchener holding cell door over 50 times

The province’s police watchdog has cleared Waterloo Regional Police officers in connection to injuries a man sustained in a holding cell earlier this month.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that a man was in a Waterloo police holding cell just after midnight on June 5 when he repeatedly punched a Plexiglas door with his right hand.

After police discovered the man had a swollen hand, he was taken to hospital where it was discovered he had fractured his pinkie finger.

“A cell video recording depicts the man punching the cell door upwards of 60 times with the outside of his right hand within a span of about five minutes,” Interim SIU Director Joseph Martino said in a statement.

“As it seems obvious based on the video recording that the man’s injury was self-inflicted and that he alone is to blame for it, the SIU’s investigation is hereby discontinued and the file closed.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.