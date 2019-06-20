Waterloo officers cleared of wrongdoing in June 2018 police chase
The province’s police watchdog has cleared Waterloo Regional Police in connection to injuries a 21-year-old woman suffered during a police chase last June.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that on June 5, 2018, Waterloo officers arrested a man who was with the woman when she took off.
READ MORE: SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from Highway 85 overpass in Waterloo
Two officers gave chase to the woman on foot near Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue.
The SIU says she then jumped into a utility trailer being towed by a moving vehicle, when she fractured her leg.
READ MORE: OPP officers cleared of wrongdoing in connection to 2018 incident in Perth East
The SIU says there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges against the officers in connection with the incident.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.