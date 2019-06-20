Waterloo officers cleared of wrongdoing in June 2018 police chase

The province’s police watchdog has cleared Waterloo Regional Police in connection to injuries a 21-year-old woman suffered during a police chase last June.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that on June 5, 2018, Waterloo officers arrested a man who was with the woman when she took off.

Two officers gave chase to the woman on foot near Weber Street East and Fergus Avenue.

The SIU says she then jumped into a utility trailer being towed by a moving vehicle, when she fractured her leg.

The SIU says there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges against the officers in connection with the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.