OPP officers cleared of wrongdoing in connection to 2018 incident in Perth East

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared Perth OPP officers in connection to an incident which occurred in the Township of Perth East on April 14, 2018.

OPP initially closed Perth Line 49, between Perth Road 135 and Perth Road 140, at around 5 p.m. that day.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that OPP officers went to a home in the late afternoon after it was reported that the homeowner was armed and dangerous.

It says that over the next several hours, officers made numerous attempts to negotiate with the man who eventually killed himself.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU says that “there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any OPP officer in relation to the man’s death.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

