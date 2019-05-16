Man dead after minivan, SUV collide in Perth East: OPP

Perth County OPP say one person is dead after a crash at the intersection of a through road and a road controlled by a stop sign near the municipal airport in Stratford.

The collision occurred at roughly 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“Initial information from the scene is that a minivan that was travelling east on Line 42 collided with an SUV that was travelling south on Road 122,” said Const. Barry Cookson.

“Road 122 is controlled by a stop sign for northbound and southbound traffic.”

The man driving the minivan was pronounced dead in hospital. He has been identified as Jason Satchell, 44, of West Perth.

The woman driving the SUV, Melissa Kreyger, 53, of Perth East, sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

“I just want to remind drivers that when they are approaching intersections that are controlled by a stop sign or a traffic light that they need to be cautious,” Cookson told 980 CFPL.

“They first need to come to a complete stop. They need to be aware that there is other traffic on the roadway and they need to be cautious when entering the intersection.”

The intersection remains closed as hydro crews work to repair a damaged pole. Police say “charges will be reviewed upon completion of the investigation.”