Man suffers serious injuries during suicide attempt at Hamilton police station: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog has wrapped up its investigation of a man who suffered serious injuries after an alleged suicide attempt while in Hamilton police custody.

The Special Investigations Unit says it happened at 3:30 a.m. on April 22nd, when a 30-year-old man was arrested near Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North.

He was taken to the central police station and placed in a cell, where the SIU says he ripped up a bed sheet, turned it into a rope, and tried to hang himself.

Officers heard noise from the cell and upon investigating, they rushed inside and cut the man down.

He was revived and taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his neck.

SIU interim director Joseph Martino says video footage shows the man was responsible for his own actions and while police are responsible for his well-being while in custody, their quick action made the difference in saving his life.