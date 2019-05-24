Hamilton Police looking for witnesses to Tim Horton’s shooting

Hamilton Police want to speak to several individuals who witnessed an attempted murder at a downtown Tim Hortons May.

Officers were called out to a person with a weapon incident on May 12 at the location on King and Caroline Streets.

A 16-year-old boy is now facing several charges in connection to the shooting, including attempted murder.

Police say the investigation continues and they are searching for at least four witnesses.

Witness #1-Male, with dark hair, wearing an olive coloured jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

This witness arrived on foot northbound on Caroline Street and was standing at the Tim Hortons counter when the shot was fired.

Witness #2-Young female, wearing a red coat, pink purse, blue jeans, and grey shoes (possibly Keds).

Witness #3-Young female, wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, white sneakers, backpack

These two young females had been dropped off together in a dark coloured four-door sedan and had been standing at the Tim Hortons counter when the shot was fired.

Witness #4-Adult female, wearing an olive green coat (yellow or white coloured stripe), blue jeans, and black shoes.

This woman was driving a dark coloured sedan. She stopped to talk to a male who had been standing outside of the Tim Hortons after the shot was fired. Investigators believe that she had been at Vida La Pita, which is located beside the coffee shop.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police at 905-546-3817.

Police looking to speak to four witnesses believed to have witnessed an attempted murder at a local Tim Hortons in #HamOnt. https://t.co/mVi3yJtP2f pic.twitter.com/vsmztqDkA6 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 24, 2019