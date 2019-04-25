No charges for Hamilton cop who attended shooting of Yosif Al-Hasnawi: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog will not be laying charges against a Hamilton police officer who responded to the death of teenager Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

In a Special Investigations Unit report released Thursday morning, director Tony Loparco concluded that the actions of the officer in question “fell within the parameters of the criminal law.”

“While it is clear that the death of the Complainant was apparently not foreseeable to the SO (Subject Officer), or indeed to the majority of the witnesses at the scene, it appears that the SO’s actions were fully in accord with his responsibilities in any event,” Loparco said in his report.

Al-Hasnawi was shot while trying to help an older man who was accosted outside his Hamilton mosque by two other men in December 2017.

Hamilton police charged one man with second-degree murder and another with accessory after the fact in relation to the shooting.

Witnesses alleged that the responding paramedics accused Al-Hasnawi of exaggerating the extent of his injuries, and that they took too long to treat him and take him to hospital.

Niagara Regional Police were then called in to investigate the way paramedics handled the case.

Two Hamilton paramedics were later charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life to the 19-year-old Al-Hasnawi.

The union representing the paramedics said in a statement that they will vigorously defend against the charges.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Nick Westoll

