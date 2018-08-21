Man charged in Yosif Al-Hasnawi shooting case released on bail

One of the two accused in the fatal shooting of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi is out on bail on a charge of obstruction of justice, but the charge of being an accessory after the fact has been withdrawn.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release new photos of Al-Hasnawi homicide witness

There is a publication ban on the proceedings.

James Matheson, 20, was released on his own recognizance with a list of conditions after a brief court appearance on Monday and is due back in court in October.

Among the conditions: he is under a nightly curfew, he must check in with police weekly, and can have no contact with the accused shooter, Dale Burningsky King.

READ MORE: Hamilton shooting victim’s family suing police, paramedics: reports

Matheson was arrested nine-and-a-half months ago after Al-Hasnawi, a Brock University student and aspiring doctor, was shot and killed on Dec. 2, 2017, while coming to the aid of a man who was being accosted by two men.

King is due in court on Sept. 14 for the start of the preliminary hearing on the charge of second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, two paramedics who responded to the scene that night have been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and are due back for an appearance on Sept. 11.