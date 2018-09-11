Hamilton paramedics charged in Good Samaritan death to appear in court
HAMILTON – Two Hamilton paramedics accused of failing to respond properly to the pleas of a dying teenager are to appear in court today.
Chris Marchant, 29, and Steve Snively, 53, are charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life in the death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.
Al-Hasnawi was shot while trying to help an older man who was accosted outside his Hamilton mosque by two other men in December 2017.
Witnesses alleged that the responding paramedics accused Al-Hasnawi of exaggerating the extent of his injuries, and that they took too long to treat him and take him to hospital.
Police have described Al-Hasnawi as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing.
Hamilton police charged one man with second-degree murder and another with accessory after the fact in relation to the shooting.
Niagara regional police were then called in to investigate the way paramedics handled the case.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
