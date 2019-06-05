Crime
June 5, 2019 9:24 am

SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from Highway 85 overpass in Waterloo

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The SIU is now in charge of the investigation in Waterloo.

The Canadian Press File
A A

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at a Highway 85 overpass in Waterloo on Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police initially announced on Tuesday that Highway 85 had been closed in both directions at Northfield Drive for a police investigation.

READ MORE: Highway 85 closed after man’s fatal fall from Northfield Drive bridge: police

Story continues below

It was later announced that a man had died after falling from the bridge.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now taken over the investigation.

It says that at around lunchtime, Waterloo officers were called to the area to a report of a 40-year-old man in distress.

READ MORE: OPP officers cleared of wrongdoing in connection to 2018 incident in Perth East

The SIU says that after officers found the man, they began to talk with him but a short time later, the man fell from the bridge onto Highway 85.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call 1-800-787-8529.

It is also asking anyone who may have video of the incident to upload it to the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 85
Highway 85 closure
Northfield drive waterloo
Police
Police investigation
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Waterloo
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.