SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from Highway 85 overpass in Waterloo

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man at a Highway 85 overpass in Waterloo on Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police initially announced on Tuesday that Highway 85 had been closed in both directions at Northfield Drive for a police investigation.

It was later announced that a man had died after falling from the bridge.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now taken over the investigation.

It says that at around lunchtime, Waterloo officers were called to the area to a report of a 40-year-old man in distress.

The SIU says that after officers found the man, they began to talk with him but a short time later, the man fell from the bridge onto Highway 85.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call 1-800-787-8529.

It is also asking anyone who may have video of the incident to upload it to the SIU website.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.