Highway 85 North closed in both directions for police investigation
Highway 85 North and Northfield Drive West in Waterloo are both experiencing closures for an investigation, Waterloo Regional Police say.
They say they are on scene on Northfield Drive West where a man has suffered serious injuries.
Police say they have closed the highway completely northbound near Northfield Drive while the southbound lanes are also experiencing a partial closure as well.
Northfield Drive West has been closed between King and Weber streets.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
More to follow…
