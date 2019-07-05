2019 Calgary Stampede kicks off Friday with Stampede Parade

Thousands of people will line the streets of downtown Calgary on Friday for the 2019 Stampede Parade.

The parade, which signals the official kickoff to the Calgary Stampede, features more than 100 western-themed entries with dozens of marching bands, 32 floats and 200 horses.

Global Calgary will broadcast the parade live on air and online starting at 9 a.m., hosted by Dallas Flexhaug and Joel Senick, with Leslie Horton and Matthew Conrod providing coverage from along the route.

This year, Canadian actress Amber Marshall — best known for her role as Amy Fleming on the CBC series Heartland – will serve as parade marshal and Cmdr. 3rd Canadian Division Brig.-Gen. Stephen Lacroix will serve as the parade’s honorary marshal.

Former Stampede parade marshals include Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris, singer-songwriter Jann Arden, musician Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

The parade begins at the intersection of 9 Avenue Southeast and 1 Street Southeast at 9 a.m. and finishes at the intersection of 6 Avenue and 3 Street Southeast at around 11 a.m.

The 2019 parade is the Stampede’s 107th. The first Calgary Stampede Parade took place on September 2, 1912.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede is a 10-day event that runs from July 5 to 14.