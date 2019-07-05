Calgary Stampede

July 5, 2019 7:00 am

2019 Calgary Stampede kicks off Friday with Stampede Parade

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi rides a horse during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Thousands of people will line the streets of downtown Calgary on Friday for the 2019 Stampede Parade.

The parade, which signals the official kickoff to the Calgary Stampede, features more than 100 western-themed entries with dozens of marching bands, 32 floats and 200 horses.

Global Calgary will broadcast the parade live on air and online starting at 9 a.m., hosted by Dallas Flexhaug and Joel Senick, with Leslie Horton and Matthew Conrod providing coverage from along the route.

This year, Canadian actress Amber Marshall — best known for her role as Amy Fleming on the CBC series Heartland – will serve as parade marshal and Cmdr. 3rd Canadian Division Brig.-Gen. Stephen Lacroix will serve as the parade’s honorary marshal.

Former Stampede parade marshals include Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris, singer-songwriter Jann Arden, musician Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

GALLERY: Past Calgary Stampede parade marshals

Alberta singers to lead Stampede parade

Paul Brandt, left, and Jann Arden will lead the Calgary Stampede parade, which goes July 8, after being named parade marshals during a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 8, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Bright sun party mood for Stampede kickoff

Parade marshal and Olympic medallist Kaillie Humphries waves during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 3, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
William Shatner

Calgary Stampede parade marshal William Shatner speaks to the media about the upcoming event at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, July 3, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Chris Hadfield

Calgary Stampede parade marshal and astronaut Chris Hadfield waves to the crowds during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Ian Tyson

Country music legend and parade marshal Ian Tyson waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 6, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
DARRYL SUTTER

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter waves to the crowd as he serves as the grand parade marshal during the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday, July 9, 2004.

(CP PHOTO/Larry MacDougal)

The parade begins at the intersection of 9 Avenue Southeast and 1 Street Southeast at 9 a.m. and finishes at the intersection of 6 Avenue and 3 Street Southeast at around 11 a.m.

The 2019 parade is the Stampede’s 107th. The first Calgary Stampede Parade took place on September 2, 1912.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede is a 10-day event that runs from July 5 to 14.

