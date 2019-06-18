2019 Calgary Stampede honorary parade marshal pays tribute to WWI

The Calgary Stampede announced Tuesday that its 2019 parade will pay tribute to a special part of Calgary’s history with an honorary parade marshal.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the so-called Victory Stampede, which was held to commemorate the end of the First World War. As such, officials have named Cmdr. 3rd Canadian Division Brig.-Gen. Stephen Lacroix as the parade’s honourary marshal.

READ MORE: Actress Amber Marshall announced as 2019 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Calgary Stampede president Dana Peers said the Victory Stampede was created to build community spirit in Calgary, which was struggling in the aftermath of the war.

“Celebrating 100 years since the Victory Stampede is truly amazing,” Peers said in a news release. “It is inspiring that the community continues to join together like they did in 1919 following the First World War.”

“I am honoured to have Brig.-Gen. Stephen Lacroix join us in the parade as a symbol of our tribute.”

Lacroix will ride in the 2019 parade escorted by two officers from the Lord Strathcona Mounted Troop.

“It is a privilege to continue the Canadian Army’s long partnership with the Calgary Stampede,” Lacroix said. “2019 is a year of great significance for 3rd Canadian Division, and our participation in the 100th anniversary of the Victory Stampede both honours and celebrates this.”

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede unveils 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup

On Thursday, July 4, the Royal Canadian Mint will unveil a silver collector’s coin celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Victory Stampede at Stampede Park.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.