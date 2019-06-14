How to save money at the 2019 Calgary Stampede

Hoping to visit the Calgary Stampede without breaking the bank?

Here are some tips for saving money during the 2019 event.

Value days

So-called value days offer visitors to the Calgary Stampede the chance to get discounted — or even free — admission to the grounds.

Thursday, July 4 — Sneak-a-Peek — Admission is $9 and free for kids age six and under from 5 p.m. to midnight.

— Admission is $9 and free for kids age six and under from 5 p.m. to midnight. Friday, July 5 — Parade Day — Visitors to the Calgary Stampede will get free admission between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

— Visitors to the Calgary Stampede will get free admission between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 — Family Day — Visitors get free admission between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is also a free pancake breakfast at the Grandstand tarmac.

— Visitors get free admission between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is also a free pancake breakfast at the Grandstand tarmac. Tuesday, July 9 — Community Day — General admission is only $2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition, guests age 65 and over receive free admission all day.

— General admission is only $2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition, guests age 65 and over receive free admission all day. Wednesday, July 10 — Kids Day — Kids age 12 and under get in for free between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., along with their accompanying adults. After 9 a.m., general admission is $2 for kids 12 and under. There will also be a free pancake breakfast in the Grandstand courtyard from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Discounted Calgary Transit day passes

Discounted Calgary Transit day passes can be purchased through ticket-vending machines at CTrain stations and are valid for one full day (until 4 a.m. the following day) from July 4 to 14, 2019.

Adult day pass: $7 (reg. $10.75)

Youth day pass: $5 (reg. $7.75)

CTrain service will be running 24 hours during Calgary Stampede: every five to eight minutes from 6 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. and every 15 to 30 minutes from 12:45 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Stampede SuperPass

The Stampede SuperPass, available through TicketMaster, costs $39 plus GST and includes unlimited entry to all 10 days of Stampede.

For more information, visit the Calgary Stampede website.

Discounted Ride All Day cards at Safeway, Sobeys or IGA

Purchase a Ride All Day Card for $37.85 plus GST at participating Safeway, Sobeys or IGA stores until July 4 while supplies last. The Ride All Day card can be exchanged at the Stampede grounds for 60 coupons or a Ride All Day wristband.

Discounted Stampede Bucks at Costco

Buy $50 worth of Stampede Bucks from Costco for $39.99 online and at participating locations while supplies last.

Discounted admission passes at Circle K

Select Circle K locations will be selling two general admission passes and two half-litre Coca-Cola or Dasani beverages for $27 while supplies last.

Discounted admission passes at Calgary Co-Op

Select Calgary Co-Op locations will be selling discounted general admission passes. Save $9 on admission when you spend $5 on any Coca-Cola product while supplies last.

Discounted rodeo and evening show tickets via Stampede Lotteries

Every purchase of a Calgary Stampede Lotteries ticket package before June 28 receives a 50 per cent off coupon code for select rodeo and evening show tickets, a complimentary WestJet Skyride voucher and a 15 per cent off coupon for apparel at any Lammle’s or the official Stampede store.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 -14, 2019.