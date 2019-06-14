How to save money at the 2019 Calgary Stampede

Hoping to visit the Calgary Stampede without breaking the bank?
Here are some tips for saving money during the 2019 event.
So-called value days offer visitors to the Calgary Stampede the chance to get discounted — or even free — admission to the grounds.
Discounted Calgary Transit day passes can be purchased through ticket-vending machines at CTrain stations and are valid for one full day (until 4 a.m. the following day) from July 4 to 14, 2019.
CTrain service will be running 24 hours during Calgary Stampede: every five to eight minutes from 6 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. and every 15 to 30 minutes from 12:45 a.m. to 6 a.m.
The Stampede SuperPass, available through TicketMaster, costs $39 plus GST and includes unlimited entry to all 10 days of Stampede.
For more information, visit the Calgary Stampede website.
Purchase a Ride All Day Card for $37.85 plus GST at participating Safeway, Sobeys or IGA stores until July 4 while supplies last. The Ride All Day card can be exchanged at the Stampede grounds for 60 coupons or a Ride All Day wristband.
Buy $50 worth of Stampede Bucks from Costco for $39.99 online and at participating locations while supplies last.
Select Circle K locations will be selling two general admission passes and two half-litre Coca-Cola or Dasani beverages for $27 while supplies last.
Select Calgary Co-Op locations will be selling discounted general admission passes. Save $9 on admission when you spend $5 on any Coca-Cola product while supplies last.
Every purchase of a Calgary Stampede Lotteries ticket package before June 28 receives a 50 per cent off coupon code for select rodeo and evening show tickets, a complimentary WestJet Skyride voucher and a 15 per cent off coupon for apparel at any Lammle’s or the official Stampede store.
The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 -14, 2019.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.