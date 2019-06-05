Calgary Stampede parade marshal to be announced Wednesday

Each year, the parade showcases more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people.
The 2019 Calgary Stampede parade will be held on Friday, July 5. Global Calgary will broadcast the parade live on-air and online starting at 9 a.m.
Former Stampede parade marshals include Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.
