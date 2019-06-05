Calgary Stampede

More
Entertainment
June 5, 2019 7:00 am
Updated: June 5, 2019 7:25 am

Calgary Stampede parade marshal to be announced Wednesday

By Online Reporter  Global News

Members of the RCMP march during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Officials will unveil the 2019 Calgary Stampede marshal on Wednesday morning.

The announcement will be made by Calgary Stampede President Dana Peers at 10 a.m. at the Western Event Centre at Stampede Park.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede unveils 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup

Each year, the parade showcases more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede parade will be held on Friday, July 5. Global Calgary will broadcast the parade live on-air and online starting at 9 a.m. 

Former Stampede parade marshals include Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

GALLERY: Past Calgary Stampede parade marshals

Alberta singers to lead Stampede parade

Paul Brandt, left, and Jann Arden will lead the Calgary Stampede parade, which goes July 8, after being named parade marshals during a ceremony in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 8, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Bright sun party mood for Stampede kickoff

Parade marshal and Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries waves during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 3, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
William Shatner

Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal William Shatner speaks to the media about the upcoming event at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, July 3, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Chris Hadfield

Calgary Stampede parade marshal and astronaut Chris Hadfield waves to the crowds during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 5, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Ian Tyson

Country music legend and parade marshal Ian Tyson waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 6, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
DARRYL SUTTER

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter waves to the crowd as he serves as the Grand Parade Marshal during the Calgary Stampede parade on Friday, July 9, 2004.

(CP PHOTO/Larry MacDougal)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Parade
Calgary Stampede
Calgary Stampede 2019
Calgary Stampede Parade
Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal
Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal 2019
Stampede Parade
Stampede parade 2019
Stampede Parade Marshal
Stampede parade marshal 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.