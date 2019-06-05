Calgary Stampede parade marshal to be announced Wednesday

Officials will unveil the 2019 Calgary Stampede marshal on Wednesday morning.

The announcement will be made by Calgary Stampede President Dana Peers at 10 a.m. at the Western Event Centre at Stampede Park.

Each year, the parade showcases more than 150 western-themed entries, including 30 marching bands, 40 floats, 750 horses and 4,000 people.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede parade will be held on Friday, July 5. Global Calgary will broadcast the parade live on-air and online starting at 9 a.m.

Former Stampede parade marshals include Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

