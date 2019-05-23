Calgary Stampede unveils 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup
Organizers have revealed which bands will be performing at the Coca-Cola stage during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.
The lineup, announced Thursday, includes acts like Death Cab for Cutie, Metric, Feist and Mother Mother.
READ MORE: Calgary Stampede: New midway food for 2019
“This year we have an incredible lineup that will make each day at the Coca-Cola Stage unforgettable,” spokesperson Natasha Mandrusiak said in a news release.
“There are 2019 line-up host acts that have never performed at the Calgary Stampede before and we are so excited for every artist that will be playing on the Coca-Cola Stage.”
All concerts on the Coca-Cola Stage are free with admission to the Calgary Stampede.
READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2019 concert listing
The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.
The 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup from the Calgary Stampede
Thursday, July 4
Friday July 5
Saturday, July 6
Sunday, July 7
Monday, July 8
Tuesday, July 9
Wednesday, July 10
Thursday, July 11
Friday, July 12
Saturday, July 13
- Chromeo (DJ Set)
- Keys N Krates
Sunday, July 14
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.