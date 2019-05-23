Calgary Stampede

May 23, 2019 9:47 am

Calgary Stampede unveils 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup

By Online Reporter  Global News

Canadian artist Feist performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday Aug. 8, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Stian Lysberg Solum, NTB scanpix Norway) NORWAY OUT
Organizers have revealed which bands will be performing at the Coca-Cola stage during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

The lineup, announced Thursday, includes acts like Death Cab for Cutie, Metric, Feist and Mother Mother. 

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede: New midway food for 2019


Story continues below

“This year we have an incredible lineup that will make each day at the Coca-Cola Stage unforgettable,” spokesperson Natasha Mandrusiak said in a news release.

“There are 2019 line-up host acts that have never performed at the Calgary Stampede before and we are so excited for every artist that will be playing on the Coca-Cola Stage.”

All concerts on the Coca-Cola Stage are free with admission to the Calgary Stampede.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2019 concert listing

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.

The 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup from the Calgary Stampede

Thursday, July 4

Friday July 5

Saturday, July 6

Sunday, July 7

Monday, July 8

Tuesday, July 9

Wednesday, July 10

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Sunday, July 14

