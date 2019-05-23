Calgary Stampede unveils 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup

Organizers have revealed which bands will be performing at the Coca-Cola stage during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

The lineup, announced Thursday, includes acts like Death Cab for Cutie, Metric, Feist and Mother Mother.

“This year we have an incredible lineup that will make each day at the Coca-Cola Stage unforgettable,” spokesperson Natasha Mandrusiak said in a news release.

“There are 2019 line-up host acts that have never performed at the Calgary Stampede before and we are so excited for every artist that will be playing on the Coca-Cola Stage.”

All concerts on the Coca-Cola Stage are free with admission to the Calgary Stampede.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.

The 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup from the Calgary Stampede

Thursday, July 4

Friday July 5

Saturday, July 6

Sunday, July 7

Monday, July 8

Tuesday, July 9

Wednesday, July 10

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Sunday, July 14