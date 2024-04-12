SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kris Molle receives Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction’s highest bid for 2nd-straight year

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 12, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Chuckwagon driver Kris Molle salutes bidders at the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction in Calgary, Thursday, April 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Chuckwagon driver Kris Molle salutes bidders at the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction in Calgary, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The annual Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction took place at Stampede Park on Thursday night and for the second consecutive year, chuckwagon driver Kris Molle received the highest bid.

In a news release, the World Professional Chuckwagon Association said the 2022 Cowboys Rangeland Derby champion’s wagon canvas will be sponsored by Graf Mechanical Ltd. who submitted a successful bid of $210,000.

“The 2024 sale was an incredible success with the highest average bid ever seen in the 44-year history of the event,” the WPCA said, adding that $115,370.37 was the average bid placed on each of the 27 drivers who took part in the event, surpassing the previous record set in 2012.

“The sale was also the seventh-highest total in history, bringing in $3.15 million, with 18 drivers exceeding the $100,000 mark.”

You can view the complete final results of Thursday night’s auction on the WPCA website.

This year’s Calgary Stampede begins on July 5 and wraps up on July 14.

Calgary Stampede takes possession as BMO Centre expansion nears completion
