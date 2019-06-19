Toronto imam charged after woman allegedly sexually assaulted numerous times, police say

Toronto police say they have charged an imam in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said they launched an investigation earlier this year after a woman came forward, alleging she had been sexually assaulted by her imam.

In a news release Wednesday evening, police said the woman met an imam at a mosque in 2008.

Investigators allege the imam then went to her home where he convinced the woman that she was possessed.

Police allege the woman then went to his home where she was sexually assaulted during what he claimed was a religious ceremony.

Officers said the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted a number of times after the initial incident and was manipulated into not speaking about it.

Investigators said there may also be more victims.

Syed Zaidi, 49, was arrested as he tried to board a plane at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday and has since been charged with breach of trust, three counts of sexual assault, threatening death and criminal harassment, police said.

Zaidi appeared in a Finch Avenue court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

