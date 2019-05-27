Toronto man charged with sexual assault of 4 teen boys over 4-year period: police

A Toronto man is facing 14 charges in an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving four teenage boys that span over four years.

Police allege Derek Nylias sexually assaulted three teenage boys at his home in the Bloor Street West and Mill Road area between 2015 and 2019.

He was arrested and charged on April 24 with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation, and householder permitting sexual activity to a person under 18.

Then in a separate incident, Nylias was arrested again on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at his home between November 2016 and April of this year.

Police said he also indirectly contacted one of the victims in the previous case this month, which was contrary to his release conditions.

In relation to the arrest last week, he’s been charged with sexual assault, attempting to obstruct justice, and failure to comply with recognizance.

Nylias is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2922 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).