Port Dalhousie restaurant manager accused of sexually assaulting customer

A Port Dalhousie restaurant manager has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a female customer.

Niagara Police say a woman alleges she was approached and assaulted by the manager while she was at a restaurant in the area of Lock Street and Lakeport Road on the evening of Sept. 14.

Rocco Giovannelli, 51, from Mississauga, has been charged with sexual assault and was held in custody for bail hearing on Friday.

Niagara police say they are not releasing the name of the restaurant, but believe there may be more victims.

The accused was found guilty last year of sexually assaulting one of his female employees during a staff party in 2015, but after an appeal, he was ordered a new trial in that case.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

