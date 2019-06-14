Police warning about ‘violent’ offender being released in Edmonton

Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a man they refer to as a “violent offender.”

Paul Egotak, 29, is a convicted violent offender and police said they have reasonable grounds to believe he may commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.

READ MORE: Police search for man suspected of groping woman in north Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service said it is seeking a recognizance order on Egotak and that the behavioural assessment unit of the EPS will be monitoring him.

Egotak has been placed on a number of conditions, including a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, not to possess or consume any alcoholic beverages, cannabis or any other drug. He also cannot possess any drug paraphernalia or weapons of any kind and must stay within the city of Edmonton limits.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in fatal Edmonton hookah bar shooting

In a news release issued on Friday, police reminded residents that they are releasing this information in the interest of public safety, not to encourage any kind of vigilante action.

Anyone with information about potential breaches by Egotak is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.