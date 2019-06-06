Edmonton police ask public for tips as they seek ‘high-risk’ offender wanted on warrants
The Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday that arrest warrants have been issued for a man they consider to be “violent and dangerous.”
Michael Jawn Rhoads, 52, is wanted for allegedly breaching conditions of his court order.
“Rhoads poses a great risk to the public and is considered by police to be a violent and sexually violent offender, most notably while under the influence of alcohol,” police said in a news release.
Rhoads is five-foot-seven and 170 pounds. He has black and grey hair in a long ponytail.
Anyone with any information about Rhoads’ whereabouts or who spots him is asked not to approach him but rather to immediately call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.
