Edmonton police ask public for tips as they seek ‘high-risk’ offender wanted on warrants

The Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday that arrest warrants have been issued for a man they consider to be “violent and dangerous.”

Michael Jawn Rhoads, 52, is wanted for allegedly breaching conditions of his court order.

“Rhoads poses a great risk to the public and is considered by police to be a violent and sexually violent offender, most notably while under the influence of alcohol,” police said in a news release.

Rhoads is five-foot-seven and 170 pounds. He has black and grey hair in a long ponytail.

Anyone with any information about Rhoads’ whereabouts or who spots him is asked not to approach him but rather to immediately call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.