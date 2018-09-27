Edmonton police believe convicted sex offender being released will commit another violent offence

The Edmonton Police Service have issued a warning to the public about the release of a convicted sex offender whom they believe “will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

On Thursday afternoon, police issued the warning and released a photo of 51-year-old Michael Rhoads.

“Rhoads has a history of violence towards intimate partners and strangers he has encountered on the street or in bars,” police said in a news release. “His risk for violence increases significantly when under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“Rhoads will be residing in the Edmonton area. The Edmonton Police Service is seeking a recognizance order on Rhoads and he will be monitored by the behavioural assessment unit of the Edmonton Police Service.”

Rhoads’ release is subject to several court-ordered conditions:

he must adhere to a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily;

he must not buy, have or consume any alcohol or illicit drugs, including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances;

he must not be in any licensed establishment other than a dining room “for the sole purpose of having a meal.” He must not enter any liquor store;

he must not have any drug paraphernalia like a crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers or syringes;

he must not leave Edmonton without written approval;

he must not have weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant “for the sole purpose of consuming a meal”), bear spray or dog spray, guns, ammunition, explosive material;

he must not date or have a sexual relationship with anyone or have any friendships with women until their “identity has been disclosed to a supervisor or designate and she has been informed of his previous offending.”

If anyone see Rhoads breach any of the above conditions, or who receives information about him breaking the conditions, is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

Rhoads is five-foot-seven and 208 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said they released the information about Rhoads with the belief that public safety trumped privacy concerns in this case. They said the warning is not intended to trigger any vigilante action.