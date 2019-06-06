Police warn Edmontonians about release of convicted violent sex offender

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning to the public on Wednesday about a “convicted violent and sexual offender” being released from prison who is expected to live in the community.

Police said 45-year-old Michael Noah Cardinal is someone they say they have “reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent and/or sexual offence while in the community.”

In a news release, police said they are seeking a recognizance order on Cardinal and that he will be monitored by its behavioural assessment unit.

“Cardinal has a history of robbery, spousal violence, sexual assaults (including strangers, family members, senior citizens and young or underage females) and indecent acts,” police said.

Cardinal’s release is contingent on him abiding by a number of conditions:

He must abide by a curfew by being in his approved residence daily between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him or any other intoxicating substances

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal. He shall not attend any liquor store

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, or syringes

He must not travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval from his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material or any weapons, whether homemade or otherwise

He shall not enter into a dating, intimate, sexual relationship with any person, or any friendships with females until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor or designate and she has been informed of his previous offending by his supervisor or designate

He must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his supervisor

If anyone sees Cardinal breach any of his conditions, they are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

Cardinal is six-foot-two and 235 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and grey hair.

Police said they considered privacy concerns before issuing the warning on Wednesday but determined the public had a right to know of Cardinal’s release. Police also said the warning was not intended to encourage any type of vigilantism.