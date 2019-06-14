Police search for man suspected of groping woman in north Edmonton

Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of groping a young woman in north Edmonton last month.

Police said on May 29, 2019 around 10:25 a.m., a woman in her 20s was standing on the side of the road at 162 Avenue and 131 Street when an unknown man approached her from behind, groped her and then fled in a blue, 2013 to 2015-model Honda Civic LX sedan.

The man is described as having light brown skin and is approximately 5’8″ with a stocky build. He was reportedly wearing a blue, short-sleeve collared shirt with dark blue jeans, at the time of the assault.

Police released a composite sketch (above) in hopes it helps identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.