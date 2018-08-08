Edmonton police looking for suspect in northeast gropings

The Edmonton Police Service has released a picture of a man they believe is responsible for several sexual assaults reported in northeast Edmonton in May and July of this year.

In a release, the EPS said that in each case a man would run up behind a female and commit the assault before fleeing. Police described the assaults as “groping incidents” but didn’t provide any other details.

All of the assaults happened during the day in the Newton and Beverly neighbourhoods, according to police. Two assaults were reported on May 16, and a third was reported on July 15.

Police described the suspect as a tan male of medium height and an athletic build with short, darker hair. He’s believed to be in his thirties and was wearing khaki shorts and a dark t-shirt.

A vehicle of interest was also spotted in the area on both dates. Police believe it is a newer model Chevrolet Silverado, and the truck was pulling what police referred to as a unique trailer on one of the dates.

Anything with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.