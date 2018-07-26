Composite sketch released by Edmonton police after WEM Waterpark sex assault

After “exhausting all other investigative avenues,” Edmonton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect after a sexual assault was reported at the West Edmonton Mall Waterpark.

Police said it happened on Sunday, July 1. Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. and told that a 24-year-old woman was swimming in the pool “when she was reportedly inappropriately touched by an unknown male.”

Investigators are now releasing the composite sketch in the hopes someone will recognize the man.

He is described as about 40 years old, approximately five-foot-seven and 195 pounds.

Police said he had “distinct dark skin pigmentation around his eyes and mouth.”

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police at 780.423.4567.