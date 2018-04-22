Crime
April 22, 2018 8:43 am

Edmonton police hunt for sexual assault suspect

By and 630CHED
28-year-old Adam Basque is wanted on a province-wide warrant for sexual assault.

Supplied / Edmonton Police Service
Province-wide arrest warrants have been issued for a sexual assault suspect.

Adam Basque, 28, is known to Edmonton police and considered dangerous.

He’s white, 6′ tall and weighs around 170 lbs. He has short dark hair, facial hair and a sleeve tattoo on his left forearm.

Supplied / Edmonton Police Service

Basque is wanted on charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after an alleged incident at a business near 50th Street and 101st Avenue.

A 36-year-old woman told police she was working alone around 4:30 a.m. on Friday when a man walked in to the business.

The woman said he locked the door and sexually assaulted her during a struggle, after trying to drag her to the back of the business.

If you have information that could help investigators, contact Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Global News