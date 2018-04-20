Police lay 1st-degree murder charge in rooming home homicide

Edmonton police have charged a 29-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection to a 76-year-old man’s death at a rooming home in the city’s northeast last fall. A province-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a second suspect.

On Sept. 13, 2017, 76-year-old Nexhmi “Nick” Nuhi was found dead inside a house in the area of 111 Avenue and 94 Street. Police later confirmed Nuhi died of a gunshot wound.

On Friday, police announced Jared Bird, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are now looking for Cecil Tompkins, 37, of Edmonton. He is wanted on an Alberta-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

Nuhi’s death was the second homicide at the property within five days last September. On Sept. 18, 2017, officers were called to the same home where Blayne Joseph Burnstick, 25, was found dead. An autopsy revealed he also died of a gunshot wound. In March, police announced Edward Piche, 29, was charged with second-degree murder in Burnstick’s death.

Earlier this month, a court order was obtained to place strict conditions on the property, which officers described as “one of our notorious rooming houses in the city.”

The province said the court order is meant to prevent the return of drug activity, while allowing the “law-abiding tenants” of the property to remain in their homes.

For the next five years, the landlord must inspect the house every second day to make sure it complies with all fire, health and bylaw rules. The owner is also limited to renting out only three suites in the multi-room building.