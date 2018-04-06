Edmonton house, scene of 2 homicides, can no longer operate as rooming home

An Edmonton house that was the scene of two homicides in one week last fall can no longer operate as a rooming home.

A court order was obtained to place strict conditions on the property near Commonwealth Stadium, located in the area of 111 Avenue and 94 Street.

“This is one of our notorious rooming houses in the city, one that we’ve had numerous problems with,” said Paul Hennig, an investigator with the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit.

“It’s been an ongoing effort with police and with SCAN unit.”

In a media release Friday, the province said the court order is meant to prevent the return of drug activity, while allowing the “law-abiding tenants” of the property to remain in their homes.

For the next five years, the landlord must inspect the house every second day to make sure it complies with all fire, health and bylaw rules. The owner is also limited to renting out only three suites in the multi-room building.

The crime at the property dates back to 2014, the province said.

In early 2017, a woman died of a drug overdose. Last September, the house was the scene of two homicides within five days.

On Sept. 13, 2017, 76-year-old Nexhmi “Nick” Nuhi was found dead inside the house. Police later confirmed Nuhi died of a gunshot wound. Charges have not been laid in his death.

On Sept. 18, officers were called to the same home where Blayne Joseph Burnstick, 25, was found dead. An autopsy revealed he also died of a gunshot wound. In March, police announced Edward Piche, 29, was charged with second-degree murder in Burnstick’s death.

SCAN began its investigation into criminal activity at the property in 2014 after receiving a complaint about possible drug activity.

In July 2015, the owner of the house was given a warning letter and proceeded to evict the current tenants. Alberta Justice said the eviction was successful in temporarily stopping the drug activity.

However, in 2017 the province said there was a “serious escalation in crime” and a new investigation was launched. The property will now be monitored until at least 2023.

“The community should get a break for at least that five-year period,” Hennig said.

This is the second time this week SCAN has imposed conditions on an Edmonton home. On Wednesday, a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 54 Street was boarded up and fenced off after a court order was obtained to shut down the house.

The house was the scene of a homicide in 2017 and had been visited by police 31 times last year.