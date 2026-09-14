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Crime

Suspect hits parked cars, involved in 2 collisions while fleeing Winnipeg police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 14, 2026 2:35 pm
1 min read
A Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by the suspect as he fled from pursuing officers, Winnipeg police said. View image in full screen
A Mitsubishi Outlander was struck by the suspect as he fled from pursuing officers, Winnipeg police said. Global News
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Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a person was hurt during a police pursuit last week.

The incident occurred on Friday after a concerned citizen called the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) to report a possible abduction, after a man was seen forcing a woman into a vehicle near River Avenue and Donald Street around 1:45 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers spotted a green 2023 Ford Bronco, which matched the caller’s description, in a parking lot in the 400 block of River Avenue, WPS said. As they tried to stop it, the driver sped away and struck a parked car.

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A pursuit followed, and the Bronco collided with a WPS cruiser near Wellington Crescent, according to the release.

The suspect continued driving and did not heed the stop sign at Broadway Avenue and Langside Street, it continued.

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“(The Bronco) collided with a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander, causing the Outlander to strike a nearby building. The Bronco then collided with additional parked vehicles and became inoperable,” police said.

The Outlander’s occupants were taken to hospital, with one suffering from a serious injury, WPS said.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating.

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