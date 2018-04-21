Southgate Centre attack suspect identified, wanted for murder

Edmonton police have released the identity of a suspect charged with murder in the death of a 61-year-old man at Southgate Centre.

Police are searching for Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23, who is wanted for second degree murder in the death of Iain Armstrong. Cushnie is also wanted for robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

On Friday, family said in a Facebook post that Armstrong had passed away after being attacked while trying to stop a theft at Southgate Centre on Tuesday.

“Tragically, due to catastrophic injury, Iain passed away today at about 3 p.m.,” the post from Iain Armstrong’s wife Sharon read. “The entire family has felt covered in prayer throughout this ordeal, and sends their heartfelt thanks.”

Police confirmed on Friday that Armstrong had died.

Police said Armstrong was attacked just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as he tried to stop a man who had allegedly stolen something off a kiosk at the south Edmonton mall.

When the suspect turned to leave, “a pretty serious beating” occurred, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Insp. Erik Johnson said on Tuesday.

“He was acting like any other shopkeeper would to protect other people’s belongings,” Johnson said. “He was a Good Samaritan who, unfortunately, got severely injured in this case.”

A witness told Global News that security started performing CPR on Armstrong and were able to revive him.

“They brought him back for a split second, but he went back under,” Richard Smith said. “EMS came and they couldn’t bring him back so they took him away.”

A post on the Facebook page on Tuesday said Armstrong, 61, suffered a broken neck, a traumatic head injury and brain damage.

Johnson said mall security had provided police with “very good video” of the suspect.

Cushnie is known to police and described as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and contact Edmonton police.

Two men – who police said were present for the theft but not involved in the beating – were taken into custody Tuesday morning.