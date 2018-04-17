Canada
April 17, 2018 1:31 pm
Updated: April 17, 2018 1:49 pm

Man badly injured at Southgate Centre; police investigating theft

By Online Journalist

An area inside Southgate Center was blocked off by tape and a pop up barrier was put up at a sitting area near the food court in the mall in Edmonton, Alta. April 17, 2018.

Julie Finkelman
A man was badly injured inside Southgate Centre Tuesday morning during business hours. Two witnesses told Global News they saw a man laying on the ground in a pool of blood, being given CPR.

There was a heavy police presence inside the south side mall, where an area was blocked off by police tape and a pop-up barrier was put up at a sitting area near the food court.

The barrier was put up just outside the MAC Cosmetics store in the northwest section of the mall. Several police officers were on scene, as well as an ambulance, and a hall was blocked off.

Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Coates said there was a “theft incident” where a person was hurt. Investigators were on scene and were waiting for an update on the injuries.

Photos from inside the mall shortly after 11 a.m. show several people standing around the barrier, including Edmonton police and mall security.

Outside the mall, two people in handcuffs were seen being put inside a police cruiser at around 11:30 a.m.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance were seen at Southgate Centre in Edmonton, Alta. April 17, 2018.

Cam Cook

Edmonton police confirmed they were responding to an incident at the south side mall, but said it was too early to release any information.

— More to come...
