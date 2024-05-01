Fire at heritage building in Calgary’s Ogden neighbourhood under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a heritage building in Calgary’s Ogden neighbourhood is under investigation.

The fire happened overnight at the 110-year-old Ogden Block at 72nd Avenue and Ogden Road Southeast.

It’s not known what caused the fire or what time the call came in, but a fire investigator remained at the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fire damage was not overly apparent from the outside of the building.

The building is abandoned and is set to be demolished to make way for Green Line LRT expansion construction.

A local community group has been trying to save the more than century old building. The Millican Ogden Heritage Group wants the building to be a cornerstone of revitalization for the community.

The city purchased the site in 2021, and the building was scheduled to be torn down to serve as a staging area for construction crews on the Green Line LRT project, which is slated to run behind the Ogden Block.

The Ogden Block was built in 1913.

Global News has reached out to the Calgary Fire Department for more information.