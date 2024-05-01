Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Fire at heritage building in Calgary’s Ogden neighbourhood under investigation

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 9:01 am
1 min read
Fire broke out at the Ogden Block Wednesday, May 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze at the Ogden Block Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Global News
A fire at a heritage building in Calgary’s Ogden neighbourhood is under investigation.

The fire happened overnight at the 110-year-old Ogden Block at 72nd Avenue and Ogden Road Southeast.

It’s not known what caused the fire or what time the call came in, but a fire investigator remained at the scene around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fire damage was not overly apparent from the outside of the building.

The building is abandoned and is set to be demolished to make way for Green Line LRT expansion construction.

A local community group has been trying to save the more than century old building. The Millican Ogden Heritage Group wants the building to be a cornerstone of revitalization for the community.

Click to play video: 'Calgarians rally to save Ogden heritage building from demolition for Green Line LRT'
Calgarians rally to save Ogden heritage building from demolition for Green Line LRT

The city purchased the site in 2021, and the building was scheduled to be torn down to serve as a staging area for construction crews on the Green Line LRT project, which is slated to run behind the Ogden Block.

The Ogden Block was built in 1913.

Global News has reached out to the Calgary Fire Department for more information.



