Crime

Man faces murder charge after ‘fatal domestic assault’ in northeast Calgary: police

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
Calgary police investigate a suspicious death in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast Sunday, April 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a suspicious death in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast Sunday, April 21, 2024. Global News
A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in what Calgary police call a “fatal domestic assault” that happened in the city’s northeast last month.

At about 9:20 a.m. on April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast for a woman in medical distress.

Police said lifesaving measures were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by police as Manpreet Kaur, 25, of Calgary.

In an update Wednesday morning, Calgary police said Maninderpreet Singh, 22, of Calgary, has been charged with second-degree murder in Kaur’s death.

“Investigators believe this homicide is the result of a fatal domestic assault between the victim and the accused,” read the news release.

Police did not release further details about the nature of the relationship between Kaur and Singh.

Singh is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

