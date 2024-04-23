Northeast Calgary homicide victim identified, investigation ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

A victim of a homicide that occurred in northeast Calgary on Sunday has been identified.

At around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports of a woman in medical stress in a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common Northeast.

Police said life-saving measures were not successful and the woman was pronounced dead on-site.

The Calgary Police Service said an autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the victim was identified as Manpreet Kaur, 25, of Calgary.

Police also said a man who was initially taken into custody has since been released and no charges were laid. The investigation is still ongoing.

Kaur is Calgary’s seventh homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information about this incident, including anyone who had contact with or knew about Kaur’s whereabouts in the days leading up to her death, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News.