Witness describes violent assault at Southgate Centre as ‘horrifying’

A Southgate Centre employee who witnessed a violent attack that sent a fellow mall employee to hospital with critical injuries said it was unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“It was pretty horrifying overall,” Rene Rodrique said Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been working in malls for 20 years and this is the first time I’ve seen something at this level. It’s traumatizing, literally traumatizing.”

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in a hallway on the northwest side of the mall. A 61-year-old man, who worked in the mall, was violently attacked after police said he tried to stop a robbery at a nearby kiosk.

The victim has been identified as Iain Armstrong, who owns the nearby Bunches Flower Co. Armstrong is one of four people who started the flower shop in 1991.

Insp. Erik Johnson with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said video provided by mall security shows a suspect approaching a kiosk and stealing something before the victim came out of another store to intervene. As the suspect was leaving, a “pretty serious beating” occurred.

READ MORE: Man in life-threatening condition after violent robbery at Southgate Centre

Rodrique said he saw four to six young men hanging out by the nearby Adore kiosk shortly before it opened. He said he didn’t think much of it, assuming the group was waiting for it to open.

He said the scuffle that ensued was severe.

“I feel very sorry for the people around him. There were some people there that actually did know him and they looked very traumatized,” Rodrique said. “It’s senseless… I hope he pulls through this.”

Once the Good Samaritan was on the ground, Rodrique said the suspects ran off.

“Thankfully there was one guy… he was on the scene immediately to do first aid, started applying first aid right away. I’m hoping that helped,” Rodrique said. “The ambulance drivers were there very quickly, within 10 minutes, they were great.”

Watch below: Police say a Good Samaritan saw someone stealing at a south Edmonton mall and tried to stop him. That left the 61-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital. Sarah Kraus reports.

Edmonton police said Tuesday the 61-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition and would be going into surgery.

Officers said the suspect fled the mall, but were confident police would track him down.

“It’s definitely an adult male in his 20s,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “We have very good video of (the suspect) fleeing the door of the mall here. Obviously having his two cohorts being interviewed, I’m sure they’ll be comfortable in disclosing what his name is.”

Johnson confirmed two men – who he said weren’t involved in the beating, but were present for the theft – were taken into custody to be interviewed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said they did not have an update on the whereabouts of the male suspect.