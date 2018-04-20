Victim in brutal Southgate Centre beating dies

The man attacked while trying to stop a theft at Southgate Centre in Edmonton on Tuesday has died, family said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Tragically, due to catastrophic injury, Iain passed away today at about 3 p.m.,” the post from Iain Armstrong’s wife Sharon read. “The entire family has felt covered in prayer throughout this ordeal, and sends their heartfelt thanks.”

Police said Armstrong was attacked just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning trying to stop a man who had allegedly stolen something off a kiosk at the south Edmonton mall.

When the suspect turned to leave, “a pretty serious beating” occurred, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Insp. Erik Johnson said on Tuesday.

“He was acting like any other shopkeeper would to protect other people’s belongings,” Johnson said. “He was a Good Samaritan who, unfortunately, got severely injured in this case.”

A witness told Global News that security started performing CPR on Armstrong and were able to revive him.

“They brought him back for a split second, but he went back under,” Richard Smith said. “EMS came and they couldn’t bring him back so they took him away.

Johnson confirmed Armstrong would be going into surgery.

A post on the Facebook page on Tuesday said Armstrong, 61, suffered a broken neck, a traumatic head injury and had brain damage. An MRI on Wednesday showed Armstrong had a “severe spinal cord injury that has resulted in paralysis,” another post said.

Armstrong owned Bunches Flower Co. and was one of four people who started the flower shop in 1991. He was at his store when he witnessed the alleged theft.

Johnson said mall security had provided the EPS with “very good video” of the suspect, described only as a man in his 20s, who got away before police arrived at the mall.

Two men – who police said were present for the theft but not involved in the beating – were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

