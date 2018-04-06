Former co-owner of Edmonton’s Needle Vinyl Tavern charged with sexual assault

A former co-owner of a now-shuttered downtown Edmonton music venue has been charged with sexual assault.

James Leder, one of three co-owners of The Needle Vinyl Tavern, faces one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident in March 2017.

The charge comes after a woman came forward with sexual harassment allegations late last fall. The victim’s name is protected under a court-imposed publication ban.

The woman alleged she was groped by one of the owners of The Needle. She said the incident happened the previous March.

On Friday, the woman told Global News she was informed last week of the charge laid against Leder.

After the allegation in November, several artists and groups cancelled performances at the venue on 105 Street and Jasper Avenue.

The Needle closed its doors within days of the allegations coming to light. The venue has not re-opened.

Leder is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2018.