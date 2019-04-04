Edmonton police warn of release of sexual offender

Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sexual offender who they believe will commit another sexual offence.

Calvin Soosay, 47, will be living in the Edmonton area and police said Thursday they believe he will commit another sexual offence against a girl under the age of 16.

Soosay will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Soosay has been placed on a lengthy list of court-ordered conditions, which include:

He must abide by a daily curfew of 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages.

He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including cannabis, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal.

He shall not attend at any liquor store.

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia, such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers or syringes

He must not travel out of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He will not purchase, acquire, possess, produce or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

He shall not enter into any sexual, intimate or interpersonal social relationship with any person until his/her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor.

He shall not enter into any personal or romantic relationship, cohabitation, marriage or common-law relationship with a person who is a parent/guardian of children under the age of 16 years.

He is not to be in or with 100 metres of the perimeter of places where children under the age of 16 years are likely to congregate.

He is not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his supervisor.

The EPS said it released the warning after “careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”

Releasing the information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.

Anyone with information about potential breaches of the conditions is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.