Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in fatal Edmonton hookah bar shooting

Edmonton police have issued Canada-wide warrants for a man wanted in relation to a homicide at a hookah bar near Whyte Avenue in March.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 24, police responded to a shooting at Xhale Lounge on 101 Street south of 82 Avenue.

READ MORE: 1 man killed, 2 other people injured in shooting at Whyte Avenue bar

Police said there was an altercation in the bar prior to the shooting. Shortly after, police believe a man approached the bar from outside and fired several rounds through the windows before fleeing. Several people were inside at the time.

Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the bar. Police said two other men, aged 23 and 32, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

WATCH BELOW: (March 2019) Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at the Xhale Lounge hookah bar. Julia Wong reports live from the scene near Whyte Ave.

An autopsy determined Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26, died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, police announced that Amin Yussuf, 29, was wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said Yussuf is also known by aliases including Abdirizak Yussuf, Craig Yussuf, Mohemed Yussuf, Mohemed Mohamed and Mohammed Farrah.

He has connections to northern Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and the Northwest Territories.

Police say Yussuf has brown eyes and black hair, is about six feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

He’s considered armed and dangerous and police said he shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information about Yussuf’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

— With files from Karen Bartko and Julia Wong, Global News