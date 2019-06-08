Man found unconscious in downtown Edmonton dies, homicide detectives investigating

A man has died two days after officers found him unconscious and suffering from “significant injuries” in downtown Edmonton, police said Friday night.

Police identified the man as 24-year-old Jeremy Morrison and said he died in hospital earlier in the day.

Morrison was spotted by a beat officer in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He was then taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition.

Police said homicide detectives are still looking for tips and hope to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.